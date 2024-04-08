PayPal USD (PYUSD) One Day Volume Hits $15.12 Million

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One PayPal USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001391 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PayPal USD has traded down 0% against the dollar. PayPal USD has a market capitalization of $191.44 million and approximately $15.12 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

PayPal USD Token Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 191,618,734 tokens. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal.

PayPal USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 191,618,734.42. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99899959 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $7,746,106.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

