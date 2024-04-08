Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,612.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.04. 4,626,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,054,750. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1279 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

