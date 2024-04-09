JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $182.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $189.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.5 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $198.48 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $126.22 and a 1 year high of $200.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $571.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 849,303 shares of company stock worth $155,107,447. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 79,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 34,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 13,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 126,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,405,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 174,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,341,000 after purchasing an additional 23,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

