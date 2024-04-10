O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% during the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total transaction of $5,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,566.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total transaction of $5,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,095.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $859.79 and a one year high of $1,169.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,086.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,001.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,149.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,090.76.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

