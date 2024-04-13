Ingalls & Snyder LLC Buys 157 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,076,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,515,290,000 after buying an additional 365,388 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after buying an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after buying an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after buying an additional 11,017,849 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,970,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,398,886,000 after purchasing an additional 404,948 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $3.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,547,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,623,920. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.51. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $199.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $167.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

