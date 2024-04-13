MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 12th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This is an increase from MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Price Performance
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $14.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.38.
Insider Activity at MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund
In other MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 22,144 shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.30 per share, for a total transaction of $272,371.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,507,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,736,751.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Institutional Trading of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund
About MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.
