1,374 Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Purchased by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS stock traded down $5.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.10. 2,256,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,770. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.58. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $172.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

