Ingalls & Snyder LLC Lowers Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 98.8% in the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 263.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.09.

Exelon Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $36.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.14.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

