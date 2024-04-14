Romano Brothers AND Company Has $1.64 Million Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Romano Brothers AND Company cut its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 5,900.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 88.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 242.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DVA shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet raised shares of DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $3,130,260.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,384.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 29,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total value of $3,532,957.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,279.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $3,130,260.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,384.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,540 shares of company stock valued at $16,551,071. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of DaVita stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,723. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.51 and a 52 week high of $141.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 64.42%. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading

