Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BGI opened at $2.51 on Thursday. Birks Group has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $10.02.

Get Birks Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Birks Group stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) by 70.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.09% of Birks Group worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.