Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $645,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 16,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 431,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,221,000 after buying an additional 32,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,827,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,999,000 after buying an additional 125,325 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.53. 6,761,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,757,536. The stock has a market cap of $128.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

