Norden Group LLC Invests $415,000 in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,683 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 213.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,420,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,507,000 after purchasing an additional 966,450 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in SAP by 19,468.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 482,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,430,000 after acquiring an additional 480,295 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SAP by 64.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,160,000 after acquiring an additional 414,407 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in SAP by 2.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,864,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $758,364,000 after acquiring an additional 122,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,255,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.20.

SAP Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SAP stock opened at $181.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $213.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.25. SAP SE has a one year low of $126.75 and a one year high of $199.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

SAP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.3852 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Stories

