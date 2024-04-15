VELA Investment Management LLC Buys 45 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for 0.9% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,262,904,000 after acquiring an additional 26,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 888,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $807,168,000 after purchasing an additional 31,487 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 880,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $800,574,000 after buying an additional 65,534 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386,822 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $7.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,069.27. The company had a trading volume of 324,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,770. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $860.10 and a twelve month high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,089.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,004.53.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total value of $279,566.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $987,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,149.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,090.76.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

