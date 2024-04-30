Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Shares Gap Up to $20.66

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.66, but opened at $21.44. Beyond shares last traded at $20.89, with a volume of 376,598 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BYON has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Beyond from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Beyond in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Beyond in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Beyond in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beyond currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Beyond Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.44. The firm has a market cap of $934.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $384.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.10 million. Beyond had a negative return on equity of 16.92% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beyond, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Company Profile



Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

Featured Stories

