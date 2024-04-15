Voss Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 350,537 PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 350,537 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,262,000. PAR Technology comprises about 1.5% of Voss Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Voss Capital LLC owned approximately 1.25% of PAR Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAR. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 583.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 174,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 149,071 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 857,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,352,000 after buying an additional 86,322 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,115,000 after buying an additional 6,489 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,935,015 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,575,000 after acquiring an additional 19,430 shares during the period.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PAR Technology

In related news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $189,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PAR Technology news, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $35,163.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,977.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $189,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PAR Technology Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of PAR traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.01. The stock had a trading volume of 200,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.32 and its 200 day moving average is $41.13. PAR Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $49.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.98.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The software maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 16.46% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $107.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet raised shares of PAR Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PAR Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAR

PAR Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.