UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.41.

A number of brokerages have commented on PATH. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,312,104.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock worth $1,591,360 over the last ninety days. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in UiPath by 2,005.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. UiPath has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $27.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.46.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

