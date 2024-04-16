Piper Sandler Trims BILL (NYSE:BILL) Target Price to $77.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BILL from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an underweight rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of BILL in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.76.

Get BILL alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BILL

BILL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $60.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -56.41, a P/E/G ratio of 82.99 and a beta of 1.66. BILL has a twelve month low of $51.94 and a twelve month high of $139.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.20.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $318.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.62 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. Equities analysts forecast that BILL will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $60,112.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,776.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of BILL in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 173.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of BILL in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of BILL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BILL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.