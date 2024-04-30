Mather Group LLC. Grows Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 978.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,781,000 after acquiring an additional 495,860 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Chubb by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 532,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,235,000 after acquiring an additional 324,019 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 1,275.7% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 29,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $1,403,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $249.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.71 and a one year high of $260.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.17.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,228,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

