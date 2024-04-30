SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys 1,580 Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,791 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Berry worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Berry by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,572 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry by 0.4% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,137,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Berry during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Berry by 68.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

NASDAQ BRY opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.39. Berry Co. has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $8.94. The stock has a market cap of $676.30 million, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.80.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $216.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.28 million. Berry had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a yield of 6.7%. This is a boost from Berry’s previous None dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

