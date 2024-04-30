SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Herc by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Herc by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Herc during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Herc in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HRI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

Herc Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $152.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.27. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.97 and a 12-month high of $171.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.06 million. Herc had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

Herc Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.665 dividend. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Herc’s payout ratio is presently 21.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 5,844 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.33, for a total value of $890,216.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,347,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 5,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.33, for a total transaction of $890,216.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,347,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total transaction of $564,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,560,647.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

