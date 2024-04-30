SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Acquires 138 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,622,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,581,000 after buying an additional 373,473 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,417,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 22.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,283,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,089,000 after purchasing an additional 235,578 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,079,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,125,000 after buying an additional 92,090 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 556,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,818,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. William Blair started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

MAN stock opened at $76.16 on Tuesday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $67.35 and a one year high of $88.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 11.45%. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

