SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Acquires 373 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 17,906 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,393,000 after acquiring an additional 54,915 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 471,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after purchasing an additional 298,199 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $785,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 16.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 865,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,662,000 after purchasing an additional 123,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $35.34 on Tuesday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $35.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.44 and its 200 day moving average is $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $682.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.85 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 12.17% and a positive return on equity of 20.00%. Research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

