Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $80.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.83. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

