Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RPAY shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a report on Monday, March 4th. Benchmark started coverage on Repay in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Repay from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Repay from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Repay Stock Performance

NASDAQ RPAY opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average is $8.12. Repay has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $11.22.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $75.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.94 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 37.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 58,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $642,773.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 506,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,591,371.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 116,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,382 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Repay

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Repay by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,364,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,271,000 after purchasing an additional 118,641 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Repay by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 52,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Repay by 297.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 110,216 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Repay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $739,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Repay by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,665,000 after purchasing an additional 57,348 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

Featured Stories

