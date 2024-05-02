Brokerages Set Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Target Price at $27.90

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.90.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLMN. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

BLMN opened at $25.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.34. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 73.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is presently 37.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 683.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 284,000.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

