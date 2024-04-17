3,326 Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Acquired by Scissortail Wealth Management LLC

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Diageo by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in Diageo by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its position in Diageo by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Diageo by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.03. 1,736,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,125. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $135.63 and a twelve month high of $190.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Several research firms recently commented on DEO. Argus cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,778.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

