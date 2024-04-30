Mather Group LLC. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,120 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. owned about 0.12% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ISTB. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 8,228,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,618,000 after buying an additional 254,941 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 70.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,936,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,572 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3,449.7% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,210,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,288 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,161,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,239,000 after purchasing an additional 82,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 718,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,170,000 after purchasing an additional 36,499 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.37 and a 52-week high of $48.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1504 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

