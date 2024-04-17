4,862 Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Acquired by Scissortail Wealth Management LLC

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

BATS:NOBL traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $95.83. The company had a trading volume of 505,305 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.73. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

