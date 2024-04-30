Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Short Interest Down 18.9% in April

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the March 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Callinex Mines Trading Down 3.6 %

OTCMKTS CLLXF traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $0.96. 8,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,736. Callinex Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20.

About Callinex Mines

Callinex Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project portfolio includes the Pine Bay project that covers an area of 6,795 square hectare and 77 contiguous mineral claims situated in the Flin Flon Mining District, Manitoba; and the Nash Creek property, which comprises seven contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 15,542.31 hectares located in Restigouche County in northeast New Brunswick.

