Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Short Interest Up 9.6% in April

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the March 31st total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 575,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 86.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 315.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

GMAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $27.92 on Tuesday. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $42.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $675.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.14 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 26.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

