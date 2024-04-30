Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Short Interest Up 9.5% in April

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Performance

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile

Shares of APWC opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.36.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.

