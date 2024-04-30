FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGIWW) Short Interest Down 5.8% in April

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGIWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the March 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

FGI Industries Trading Down 15.7 %

NASDAQ:FGIWW opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. FGI Industries has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17.

FGI Industries Company Profile

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

