Mather Group LLC. Has $1.48 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 341,143 shares of company stock valued at $62,580,844. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.8 %

AMD opened at $160.20 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $81.02 and a one year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.21.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.