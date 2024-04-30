Ardor Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.95 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. Ardor has a total market cap of $101.33 million and $9.95 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ardor Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

