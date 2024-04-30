Resideo Technologies (REZI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Resideo Technologies to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Resideo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Resideo Technologies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE REZI opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Resideo Technologies has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $23.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 2.14.

Separately, TheStreet raised Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

