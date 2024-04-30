Surgery Partners (SGRY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Surgery Partners to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $735.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.93 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Surgery Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Surgery Partners Stock Performance
NASDAQ SGRY opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.60, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.78.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Research Report on SGRY
Insider Transactions at Surgery Partners
In other Surgery Partners news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 1,040 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $36,628.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,149 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,307.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 1,637 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $52,203.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,656.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $36,628.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,307.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,774 shares of company stock worth $608,352 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Surgery Partners Company Profile
Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Surgery Partners
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 3 Trend-Following Entries for Income Investors
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- 3 Stocks Mega Investors Are Buying
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Can Disney Stock Triple Before 2030?
Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.