Surgery Partners (SGRY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Surgery Partners to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $735.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.93 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Surgery Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.60, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Surgery Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.63.

Insider Transactions at Surgery Partners

In other Surgery Partners news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 1,040 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $36,628.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,149 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,307.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 1,637 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $52,203.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,656.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $36,628.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,307.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,774 shares of company stock worth $608,352 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

