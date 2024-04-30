Franco-Nevada (FNV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.93 per share for the quarter.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$412.95 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 38.33%.

FNV stock opened at C$168.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$157.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$156.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a current ratio of 41.21. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of C$139.19 and a one year high of C$217.70. The firm has a market cap of C$32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.62, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.63.

In related news, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.69, for a total value of C$51,707.70. In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.69, for a total transaction of C$51,707.70. Also, Director Paul Brink sold 2,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$157.33, for a total value of C$364,221.50. Insiders sold 16,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,396 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on FNV. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$182.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$172.50 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$141.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$187.50.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

