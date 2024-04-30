Franco-Nevada (FNV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.93 per share for the quarter.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$412.95 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 38.33%.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

FNV stock opened at C$168.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$157.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$156.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a current ratio of 41.21. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of C$139.19 and a one year high of C$217.70. The firm has a market cap of C$32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.62, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.69, for a total value of C$51,707.70. In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.69, for a total transaction of C$51,707.70. Also, Director Paul Brink sold 2,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$157.33, for a total value of C$364,221.50. Insiders sold 16,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,396 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on FNV. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$182.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$172.50 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$141.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$187.50.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Earnings History for Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV)

