Weave Communications (WEAV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Weave Communications to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Weave Communications has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.24 million. Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 31.93%. On average, analysts expect Weave Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WEAV stock opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.73. Weave Communications has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $13.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WEAV shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weave Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

