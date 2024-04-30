Weave Communications (WEAV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Weave Communications to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Weave Communications has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.24 million. Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 31.93%. On average, analysts expect Weave Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Weave Communications Stock Down 2.0 %
WEAV stock opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.73. Weave Communications has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $13.80.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEAV
About Weave Communications
Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Weave Communications
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 Trend-Following Entries for Income Investors
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks Mega Investors Are Buying
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Can Disney Stock Triple Before 2030?
Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.