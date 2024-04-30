1,405 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Bought by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOOV. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $230,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $175.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.19. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $142.37 and a one year high of $180.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

