Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 710 ($8.84) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.54% from the stock’s current price.

Auction Technology Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of LON:ATG opened at GBX 520 ($6.47) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. Auction Technology Group has a 52-week low of GBX 440 ($5.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 810 ($10.08). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 602.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 561.95. The company has a market capitalization of £633.00 million, a P/E ratio of 3,707.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Auction Technology Group alerts:

About Auction Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Auction Technology Group plc operates online auction marketplaces primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewelry, furniture, fine art, decorative art, vintage fashion and classic cars, and collectables; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries from various industries, such as manufacturing, laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, construction, agriculture, and real estate; and consumer goods and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for Auction Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auction Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.