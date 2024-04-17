Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 710 ($8.84) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.54% from the stock’s current price.
Auction Technology Group Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of LON:ATG opened at GBX 520 ($6.47) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. Auction Technology Group has a 52-week low of GBX 440 ($5.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 810 ($10.08). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 602.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 561.95. The company has a market capitalization of £633.00 million, a P/E ratio of 3,707.14 and a beta of 1.30.
