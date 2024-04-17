Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $2.19 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPTM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

SPTM stock opened at $61.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.20. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $49.63 and a 52 week high of $64.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.01.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

