SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Shares Bought by Auxano Advisors LLC

Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,858 shares during the period. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF makes up 1.7% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Auxano Advisors LLC owned 0.92% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $4,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 994,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,802,000 after purchasing an additional 37,413 shares during the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 240,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 9,576 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:RLY traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.89. 56,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,255. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.02. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $28.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.52.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.