Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,280.00

Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,280 ($28.38) and last traded at GBX 2,240 ($27.88), with a volume of 11239 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,205 ($27.45).

Canadian General Investments Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £460.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 455.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,124.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,076.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.08.

About Canadian General Investments

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

