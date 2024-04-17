Cardano (ADA) Trading Down 21.9% This Week

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 17th. In the last week, Cardano has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $15.80 billion and $419.88 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000714 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,024.20 or 0.04865504 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00053805 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008515 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00019115 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011027 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00012779 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000125 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003129 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000270 BTC.
Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,798,870,281 coins and its circulating supply is 35,617,223,368 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
