CM Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 3.2% of CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. CM Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $7,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 29,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN traded down $2.49 on Tuesday, hitting $149.56. 679,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,926. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $159.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

