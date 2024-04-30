The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.08.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,998,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,643,522. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $203.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.42. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

