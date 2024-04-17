Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Sells 2,471 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in General Motors by 173.8% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GM. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

General Motors Stock Performance

General Motors stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,384,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,267,336. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.64. The company has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.51.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

