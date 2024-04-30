Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Increases Position in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned about 0.94% of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NURE. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $473,000. KWB Wealth boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF stock opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.24.

The Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (NURE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index composed of U.S. REITs that typically have shorter-term lease durations than average. NURE was launched on Dec 19, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

