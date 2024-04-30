Stonebrook Private Inc. Takes $3.77 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,911 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,000. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.3% of Stonebrook Private Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its position in Walmart by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,731 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 30,501 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 14,685,327 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $860,755,966.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 656,397,261 shares in the company, valued at $38,473,631,458.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 14,685,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $860,755,966.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 656,397,261 shares in the company, valued at $38,473,631,458.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,239,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,035,551 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $60.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.86. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.34 and a 52-week high of $61.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walmart from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

