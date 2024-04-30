556 Shares in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Acquired by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,903,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,977,008,000 after purchasing an additional 104,433 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,859,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,771 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,651,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,392,355,000 after purchasing an additional 136,834 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $933,765,000 after purchasing an additional 349,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $548,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.48, for a total value of $3,421,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total transaction of $2,774,875.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,008,691.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.48, for a total value of $3,421,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,087 shares of company stock worth $69,840,358 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,257.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,205.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,065.56. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $750.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1,269.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDG. Citigroup upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,170.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TransDigm Group

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.